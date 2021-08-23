Nitish, along with several other Bihar leaders, has been advocating for a caste-based census in the country. He had also said that a resolution regarding the caste-based census was passed unanimously in Bihar Legislative Assembly as well as the Legislative Council in 2019.

New Delhi | Jagran New Desk: Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal United (JDU) supremo Nitish Kumar, along with a delegation of 10 members including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Monday amid demands of a caste-based census.

Speaking to reporters, Kumar, whose JDU is a part of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), said that the meeting will begin at 11 am. Kumar also said that a caste-based census "is in everyone's interest and it will not upset anyone".

However, the JDU supremo has asserted that the final decision over a caste-based census would be taken by the Centre and he and his party could only put their views forward.

"It is a crucial issue and we have been seeking this for a long. It if works out, that nothing could be better than that. Moreover, it would be not just for Bihar, people in the whole country will benefit from this. It should be done at least once. We will put forward our views from this angle," Kumar said.

Earlier, RJD leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Bihar assembly Tejashwi Yadav had also written to PM Modi and demanded a caste-based census in India. In his letter, Yadav claimed that Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had assured of a caste-based census in 2021.

He had also slammed Kumar for failing to put forward the common demand, asking if he is an ally of the BJP or a slave of PM Modi.

"This is an insult to the Bihar CM when being an NDA partner he is not getting time to meet the PM. Even the BJP members unanimously have twice supported the resolution on caste census in the Bihar assembly. It is a demand of all parties from Bihar," Yadav had said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma