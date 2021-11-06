New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most admired world leader after getting approval of 70 percent. PM Modi has topped the survey conducted by The Morning Consult. Union Minister Piyush Goyal taking to the KOO app informed and wrote, "PM #NarendraModi ji continues to be the most admired world leader."

"With an approval rating of 70% he once again leads among global leaders, " he added. Prime Minister Modi has got the approval of 13 global leaders. According to the survey, PM Modi is ahead of Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez ObradorItalian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, US President Joe Biden.

The list also includes Australian PM Scott Morrison, Canada PM Trudeau, UK Prime Minister Boris Jonson, Brazilian President Jaire Bolsonaro, etc. Earlier too, PM Modi topped the list of the most admired leader with an approval percentage of 70.

Here is PM Modi's approval rating in comparison with global leaders:

1.Narendra Modi: 70 percent

2. Lope Obrader: 66 percent

3. Mario Draghi: 58 percent

4. Angela Merkel: 54 percent

5. Scott Morrison: 47 percent

6. Justin Trudeau: 45 percent

7. Joe Biden: 44 percent

8. Fumio Kishida: 42 percent

9. Moon Jae-in: 41 percent

10. Boris Johnson: 40 percent

11. Pedro Sanchez: 37 percent

12. Emmanuel Macron: 36 percent

13. Jair Bolsonaro: 35 percent

The approval and disapproval rating is determined by Morning Consult on the basis of interviews with adults from each country. To prepare this figure, Morning Consult interviewed 2,126 people online in India.

American data intelligence firm Morning Consult has tracked approval ratings for top leaders in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States. According to the intelligence firm, its rating is based on a seven-day changing average of adult residents in each country.

Posted By: Ashita Singh