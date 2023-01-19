PM Modi Mumbai Visit Live: PM To Inaugurate 2 Metro Lines Today; Traffic Advisory Issued For Commuters

-
10:39 AM
PM Modi Karnataka Visit
During his short visit, the Prime Minister is scheduled to participate in various programmes in Yadgir and Kalaburagi districts of the state. Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for Rs 10,800 crore projects.
A total of 51,000 of Banjara community members will be distributed property documents, with which the ruling BJP is attempting a world record. Apart from this, he will address a huge convention at Kodekal in Yadgir district.
PM Modi will inaugurate the automated, modern gates of Basava Sagar reservoir in Narayanapura. The system will enable efficient distribution of water to about four lakh hectares of agricultural land in Kalaburagi, Raichur, Bijapur and Yadgir districts. This would be Prime Minister Modi's maiden visit to Yadgir district
-
10:29 AM
Two Mumbai Metro Lines to be inaugurated by PM today
The 18.6 km-long Mumbai Metro Rail line 2A connects suburban Dahisar (East) with the 16.5 km-long DN Nagar (yellow line) while the metro line 7 joints Andheri (East) with Dahisar (East). The foundation stones of these lines were laid by PM Modi in 2015.
-
10:28 AM
PM to lay foundation stones for redevelopment of 3 hospitals
The prime minister will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of three hospitals- a 360-bed Bhandup multi-speciality municipal hospital, a 306-bed hospital in Goregaon (West), and a 152-bed maternity home in Oshiwara. The PM will also launch a road concretisation project worth Rs 6,100 crore for around 400 km of roads in the megapolis.
-
10:28 AM
PM Modi to launch Mumbai 1 Mobile App
The prime minister will also launch MUMBAI 1 Mobile App and National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai 1). The app which can be shown at the entry gates of Metro stations will facilitate ease of travel.
It supports digital payment to buy tickets through UPI. The mobility card will initially be used in Metro corridors and can be extended to other modes of mass public transit including local trains and buses as well. Commuters will not need to carry multiple cards or cash and the NCMC card will enable quick, contact-less digital transactions, easing the process with a seamless experience.
-
10:28 AM
PM to lay foundation stones of 7 sewage plants
The seven sewage treatment plants for which PM Modi will lay the foundation stone will be built at a cost of around Rs 17,200 crore. These plants will be set up in suburban Malad, Bhandup, Versova, Ghatkopar, Bandra, Dharavi and Worli. They will have a combined capacity of around 2,460 MLD.
-
10:28 AM
PM to iunaugurate 20 Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana' clinics
In an effort to strengthen healthcare infrastructure in Mumbai, the prime minister will inaugurate 20 Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana' clinics. The 'Aapla Dawakhana' initiative provides essential medical services like health check-ups, medicines, investigations and diagnostics free, to the people.
-
10:27 AM
PM to lay foundation stone for redevelopment of CSMT
Another important project is the redevelopment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in south Mumbai for which the foundation stone will be laid. This project is aimed at decongesting the southern heritage node of the terminus, augmentation of facilities, better multi-modal integration and conserving and restoring the world-famous iconic structure to its past glory. The redevelopment will cost more than Rs 1,800 crore.
-
PM Modi Mumbai Visit Live: PM To Inaugurate 2 Metro Lines Today; Traffic Advisory Issued For Commuters
Thu, 19 Jan 2023 10:40 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mumbai Visit Latest News Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Mumbai Metro Lines 2A and 7, worth Rs 12,600 crore, on Thursday and will also lay foundation stones of a string of developmental projects worth more than Rs 38,000 crore. The projects which will be inaugurated by PM Modi today are aimed to develop infrastructure easing urban travel and strengthening healthcare. He will also lay the foundation stones for seven sewage treatment plants, a road concretisation project, and the redevelopment of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. Flying activities, including the use of drones, paragliders, and remote-controlled micro-light aircraft, will not be allowed under the limits of police stations at BKC and nearby areas in Mumbai from noon till midnight in view of the PM's visit. A few roads in the area will be closed for vehicles, while traffic will be diverted on some other routes.