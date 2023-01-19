PM Modi Mumbai Visit Live: PM To Inaugurate 2 Metro Lines Today; Traffic Advisory Issued For Commuters

10:39 AM

PM Modi Karnataka Visit

During his short visit, the Prime Minister is scheduled to participate in various programmes in Yadgir and Kalaburagi districts of the state. Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for Rs 10,800 crore projects.

A total of 51,000 of Banjara community members will be distributed property documents, with which the ruling BJP is attempting a world record. Apart from this, he will address a huge convention at Kodekal in Yadgir district.

PM Modi will inaugurate the automated, modern gates of Basava Sagar reservoir in Narayanapura. The system will enable efficient distribution of water to about four lakh hectares of agricultural land in Kalaburagi, Raichur, Bijapur and Yadgir districts. This would be Prime Minister Modi's maiden visit to Yadgir district