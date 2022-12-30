PM Modi Mother Death Live News Updates: Heeraben Modi Laid To Rest In Gandhinagar, PM Performs Last Rites

-
09:55 AM
Heeraben Modi Laid To Rest In Gandhinagar, PM Performs Last Rites
Heeraben Modi, mother of PM Modi, laid to rest in Gujarat's Gandhinagar. She passed away at the age of 100, today.
#WATCH | Gujarat: Heeraben Modi, mother of PM Modi, laid to rest in Gandhinagar. She passed away at the age of 100, today.— ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022
(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/wqjixwB9o7
-
09:15 AM
PM Modi Mother Death News Live Updates
Mortal remains of Heeraben Modi, brought to a crematorium for last rites in Gandhinagar.
#WATCH | Mortal remains of Heeraben Modi, mother of PM Modi, brought to a crematorium for last rites in Gandhinagar. pic.twitter.com/Nq5Ddw9hTi— ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022
-
08:56 AM
PM Modi Mother Heeraben Death Live News Updates
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi, passed away at the age of 100.
"We thank everyone for their prayers in these tough times. It is our humble request to everyone to keep the departed soul in their thoughts and continue with their pre-decided schedule and commitments. That would be a befitting tribute to Hiraba," PM Modi family Sources said as quoted by ANI.
-
08:46 AM
President Murmu Expresses Condolences Over Demise Of Heeraba
President Droupadi Murmu expresses condolences over the demise of Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's mother Heeraba's hundred years of struggling life is a symbol of Indian ideals. Shri Modi imbibed the spirit of ' #मातृदेवोभव ' and the values of Hiraba in his life. I pray for the peace of the holy soul. My condolences to the family!" she wrote.
-
08:44 AM
PM Modi Mother Heeraben Death Live News Updates
Mortal remains of Heeraben Modi, mother of PM Modi being taken for the last rites in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
-
08:41 AM
PM Modi Carries Mortal Remains Of His Late Mother Heeraba
Prime Minister Narendra Modi carries the mortal remains of his late mother Heeraben Modi who passed away at the age of 100, today.
#WATCH | Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi carries the mortal remains of his late mother Heeraben Modi who passed away at the age of 100, today. pic.twitter.com/CWcHm2C6xQ— ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022
-
08:39 AM
PM Modi Mother Heeraben Death Live News Updates
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays respect to his mother Heeraben Modi at Gandhinagar's residence.
-
08:38 AM
PM Modi Mother Heeraben Death Live News Updates
PM Modi’s brother Somabhai Modi and other family members arrive at the residence of Heeraben Modi, mother of PM Modi, who passed away at the age of 100.
Gandhinagar, Gujarat | PM Modi’s brother Somabhai Modi and other family members arrive at the residence of Heeraben Modi, mother of PM Modi, who passed away at the age of 100. pic.twitter.com/lrVHT4y05D— ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022
-
08:36 AM
Condolences Pour In As PM Modi's Mother Heeraben Modi Dies
Tributes have begun pouring in after PM Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passed away. She was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. (Image Credits: ANI)
-
08:26 AM
PM Modi Reaches At Ahmedabad Airport
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday arrived at Ahmedabad airport.
LIVE BLOG
PM Modi Mother Death Live News Updates: Heeraben Modi Laid To Rest In Gandhinagar, PM Performs Last Rites
Radha Basnet
Fri, 30 Dec 2022 10:06 AM IST
Fri, 30 Dec 2022 10:06 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi's Mother Heeraben Death Live News Updates: PM Modi arrived at Ahmedabad airport after his mother Heeraben Modi passed away at a hospital on Friday. The 100-year-old Heerba was admitted to the UN Mehta hospital in Ahmedabad a few days back after her health deteriorated.
