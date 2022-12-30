PM Modi Mother Death Live News Updates: Heeraben Modi Laid To Rest In Gandhinagar, PM Performs Last Rites

08:56 AM

PM Modi Mother Heeraben Death Live News Updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi, passed away at the age of 100.

"We thank everyone for their prayers in these tough times. It is our humble request to everyone to keep the departed soul in their thoughts and continue with their pre-decided schedule and commitments. That would be a befitting tribute to Hiraba," PM Modi family Sources said as quoted by ANI.