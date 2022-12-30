PM Modi On Way To Ahmedabad After Mother Heeraben Modi Passes Away Days After Hospitalisation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets his mother Heeraben Modi on her 99th birthday, at her residence in Gandhinagar. (ANI File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, Heeraben Modi, passed away at a hospital on Friday. She was 100. Heeraben Modi was admitted to the UN Mehta hospital in Ahmedabad a few days back after her health deteriorated. A bulletin from the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, where she was admitted on Wednesday said Heeraben has passed away.

"Smt Hiraba Modi passed away on 30/12/2022, at 3:39 am (early morning, during the treatment at UN Mehta Heart Hospital," the hospital said in its bulletin.

Informing about her demise, the Prime Minister posted a heartfelt tweet early Friday morning. "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values," the prime minister wrote in his tweet.

शानदार शताब्दी का ईश्वर चरणों में विराम... मां में मैंने हमेशा उस त्रिमूर्ति की अनुभूति की है, जिसमें एक तपस्वी की यात्रा, निष्काम कर्मयोगी का प्रतीक और मूल्यों के प्रति प्रतिबद्ध जीवन समाहित रहा है। pic.twitter.com/yE5xwRogJi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022

The Prime Minister has left for Ahemdabad and is likely to attend his scheduled events through video conferencing. The Prime Minister is scheduled to embark on a visit to West Bengal to launch the developmental projects of Railways and under Namami Gange. He is also slated to flag off the Vande Bharat train in Howrah.

The prime minister also recalled his meeting with his mother on her 100th birthday and remembered what she told him. "When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which will always be remembered that work with intelligence and live life with purity," the PM wrote.

मैं जब उनसे 100वें जन्मदिन पर मिला तो उन्होंने एक बात कही थी, जो हमेशा याद रहती है कि કામ કરો બુદ્ધિથી, જીવન જીવો શુદ્ધિથી यानि काम करो बुद्धि से और जीवन जियो शुद्धि से। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022

Heeraben, also called Hiraba, lived at Raysan village near Gandhinagar city with PM Modi's younger brother Pankaj Modi. The prime minister regularly visited Raysan and spent time with his mother during most of his Gujarat visits.

PM Modi had reached Ahmedabad from Delhi on Wednesday afternoon and visited the hospital to meet his mother. He had remained at the hospital for more than an hour and had also spoken to doctors at the hospital, a government-funded autonomous medical facility.