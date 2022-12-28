PM Modi's 99-Year-Old Mother Heeraben Admitted To Hospital In Ahmedabad; Condition Stable

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday after her health deteriorated. The prime minister will reportedly travel to Ahmedabad today to meet his 99-year-old mother.

Tight security arrangements have been made at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre where Heeraben was admitted. In a statement on her health, the hospital said Heeraben's condition was stable.

Following the news, Kuniyil Kailashnathan, Prinicpal Secretary to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel, reached the hospital. Along with this, the MLAs of Asarwa and Dariyapur are also visiting the hospital.

The prime minister had last met his mother when he was in Gujarat during the campaign for the 2022 assembly elections.

The news comes day after Prime Minister Modi's brother Prahlad Modi and his family members sustained injuries in a car accident near Mysuru. When the accident took place, Prahlad Modi, his son, daughter-in-law and a grandchild were in the car, along with the driver.

They are said to have suffered some injuries and have been shifted to JSS Hospital for treatment. As per the police, the injuries are said to be "minor" in nature.

The incident happened near Kadakola around 1.30 PM when their car, on the way to Bandipur, is said to have hit the road divider.

Mysuru Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar has visited the spot and the hospital, sources said.

"All were stable with minor injuries when they came, they were immediately attended and are out of danger without any major bleeding. X-rays and CT scans have been done...only the child has suffered a small fracture on left leg tibia, but it is not major and is being treated," PTI quoted a doctor at the hospital as saying.

Member of Parliament from Mysuru-Kodagu constituency Pratap Simha, who visited the hospital too, said the family that was on a private visit had sustained "minor" injuries, and the child has suffered a minor fracture, and is undergoing treatment.

Speaking to reporters he said, "Prahlad Modi has suffered a minor scratch on his face nothing other than that, there is nothing to worry, he is fine and talking. His son too has suffered minor injuries and is doing fine. His daughter-in-law has suffered a minor cut on her eyebrow on one side, she is being treated. All are fine and conscious. The grandchild's bone below the left knee is fractured, but is stable."

According to Simha, the incident might have occurred as the driver is said to have felt a bit drowsy for a while. A case was registered in Mysuru South police station.

(With inputs from agencies)