PM Modi Mother's Death: Condolences Pour In As Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Other Leaders Pay Tributes

TRIBUTES have begun pouring in after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passed away at a hospital on Friday. PM Modi, informing about his mother's demise, posted a heartfelt tweet early Friday morning. "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values," PM Modi wrote in his tweet.

शानदार शताब्दी का ईश्वर चरणों में विराम... मां में मैंने हमेशा उस त्रिमूर्ति की अनुभूति की है, जिसमें एक तपस्वी की यात्रा, निष्काम कर्मयोगी का प्रतीक और मूल्यों के प्रति प्रतिबद्ध जीवन समाहित रहा है। pic.twitter.com/yE5xwRogJi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022

Following PM Modi's announcement of his mother's passing, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh sent his condolences to Prime Minister Modi and his entire family.

“I am deeply pained by the passing away of Hira Ba, mother of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi. The death of a mother leaves such a void in one's life that is impossible to fill. I express my condolences to the Prime Minister and his entire family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!” Singh said in a tweet in Hindi.

प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi की माताश्री, हीरा बा के निधन से मुझे गहरी वेदना हुई है। एक माँ का निधन किसी भी व्यक्ति के जीवन में ऐसी शून्यता लाता है, जिसकी भरपाई असंभव है। दुख की इस घड़ी में प्रधानमंत्रीजी और उनके पूरे परिवार के प्रति मैं अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। ॐ शांति! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 30, 2022

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the pain of losing one's mother is the biggest pain in the world.

"It is very sad to know about the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's respected mother Hira Ba. Mother is the first friend and teacher of a person's life, the pain of losing whom is undoubtedly the biggest pain in the world," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

"The struggles faced by Hira Ba to nurture the family are inspirational for all. His sacrificial ascetic life will always be in our memory. The entire nation stands with Prime Minister Modi and his family in this hour of grief. The prayers of crores of people are with you. Om Shanti," he added.

Calling PM Modi's mother the epitome of generosity, simplicity, hard work and high values, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed grief over the death of Heeraben Modi.

Former vice president Venkaiah Naidu tweeted: “My deepest condolences to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi on the sad demise of his beloved mother, Smt. Heeraben Modi. There is nothing as priceless & indescribable in God’s creation as the bond between mother & child. May her atma attain sadgati! Om shanti."

President Droupadi Murmu and BJP national president JP Nadda also expressed his condolences over the demise of Heeraben Modi.

"I express my deepest condolences on the demise of respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji's respected mother. The struggling and virtuous life of Hira Baji is always an inspiration, whose affection and truthfulness gave the country a successful leadership. Mother's departure is an irreparable loss, it is impossible to fill this emptiness," Nadda tweeted.