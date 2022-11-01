PM Modi Meets Survivors Of Morbi Bridge Collapse In Gujarat; Takes Stock Of Rescue Operations | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited Morbi in Gujarat after the cable suspension bridge claimed the lives of at least 135 people a day earlier. He also met with injured victims of the accident admitted to Morbi Civil Hospital and later he will be meeting 26 family members of the victims who lost their lives in the Morbi Bridge Collapse.

At the site of the accident, the PM along with CM Bhupendra Patel met those who were involved in rescue and relief operations when they mishap-struck Morbi. The search and rescue operation is underway in the Machchhu river.

#WATCH | PM Modi meets the injured in the #MorbiBridgeCollapse incident that happened on October 30



(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/26tXlAvnmJ — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2022

At least 135 people, including women and children, were killed and over 100 are receiving treatment for their injuries sustained after a cable suspension bridge in Morbi town collapsed on Sunday, plunging people into the Machchhu River.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches the SP office in Gujarat's #Morbi after visiting the incident site of bridge collapse & meeting the injured at Morbi Civil Hospital. pic.twitter.com/UrVKQYu1Ga — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2022

PM Modi today met persons who were involved in rescue and relief operations when the cable bridge collapse mishap struck Morbi. pic.twitter.com/O0Oy8NBscP — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting at Raj Bhavan, Gandhinagar, on Monday to review the situation in Morbi.

#WATCH | PM Modi along with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel visits the cable bridge collapse site in Morbi, Gujarat



135 people lost their lives in the tragic incident pic.twitter.com/pXJhV7aqyi — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2022

The Prime Minister was briefed on the rescue and relief operations that have been underway ever since the unfortunate mishap took place in Morbi. All aspects relating to the tragedy were discussed. Prime Minister emphasised ensuring that those affected get all possible assistance, a PMO release said.

The high-level meeting was attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Bhai Patel, Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Chief Secretary and DGP of Gujarat, along with other top officials including from the Home Department of the state and Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority.

The Prime Minister had said earlier that there will be no laxity in rescue and relief operations.

The Gujarat government has constituted a five-member committee headed to probe the bridge collapse incident. Nine persons including officials of Oreva, the company that renovated the bridge, ticket sellers and security men have been arrested for the Morbi bridge collapse.