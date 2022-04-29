New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with the Sikh delegation at his residence in Delhi has begun. While addressing the delegation PM Modi said that the Sikh community has been a strong link in relations between India and other countries. He also added "I have always considered Indian diaspora as 'rashtradoot'.

Further, PM Modi said that the "entire country feels grateful to Sikhs for their contributions in freedom struggle and in post-independence era."

He also congratulated the Sikhs for their achievements abroad and said "Our Gurus have taught us courage and service. The people of India went to different parts of the world without any resources and achieved success through their labor. This is the spirit of New India today."

PM Modi also mentioned that India has set an example by dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. "New India is touching new dimensions, leaving its mark on the world. This period of Covid pandemic is the biggest example of this. At the beginning of this, people were expressing concerns about India. But, now people are giving examples of India everywhere," PM Modi said.

"Earlier it was being said that India has such a huge population, from where will they vaccinate the whole population, how will people's lives be saved? But today India has emerged as the biggest vaccine producer in the world," he added.

Watch the meeting here:

Elated to host a Sikh delegation at my residence. https://t.co/gYGhd5GI6l — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 29, 2022

Posted By: Sugandha Jha