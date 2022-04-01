New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (April 1) met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov amid Russia's Ukraine invasion.

"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his official visit to India," reported news agency ANI.

Foreign Minister Lavrov briefed the Prime Minister on the situation in Ukraine, including the ongoing peace negotiations. Prime Minister reiterated his call for an early cessation of violence, and conveyed India's readiness to contribute in any way to the peace efforts, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

The Russian Foreign Minister also updated the Prime Minister on the progress of decisions taken during the India-Russia bilateral Summit held in December 2021, PMO added.

Lavrov is on a two-day visit to India from March 31 to April 1. Earlier in the day, Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar met the Russian Foreign Minister for talks where both Ministers assessed the overall state of cooperation. They considered the implications of recent developments on trade and economic relations.

The EAM underlined that as a developing economy, global volatility in different domains is of particular concern to India. It is important for both countries that their economic, technological, and people-to-people contacts remain stable and predictable.

Jaishankar emphasized the importance of the cessation of violence and ending hostilities. "Differences and disputes should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy and by respect for international law, the UN Charter, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of states", the EAM stated.

According to the press release the Ministers also discussed the situation in Afghanistan. Minister Lavrov conveyed his assessment of the recent conference on Afghanistan in China. The EAM noted that UNSCR 2593 (United Nations Security Council Resolution 2593) expressed the concerns of the international community and spoke of humanitarian support for the Afghan people.

Iran and JCPoA issues were also featured in the talks. EAM welcomed the Russian briefing on the matter.

Notably, the resolution UNSCR 2593 was adopted demanding that Afghan territory not be used to threaten or attack any country and reiterated the importance of combating terrorism in Afghanistan. The resolution also called for enhanced efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

(With inputs from ANI)

