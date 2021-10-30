Vatican City | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met Pope Francis at the Vatican on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in the Italian capital of Rome. During the meeting, which went on for an hour, PM Modi and Pope Francis discussed several issues, including COVID-19, general global perspectives and maintaining peace and tranquillity.

Sources, quoted by news agency ANI, said that invited Pope Francis to visit India. The last Papal Visit happened in 1999 when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister. That time Pope John Paul II had visited the country.

PM Modi and Pope Francis "discussed a wide range of issues aimed at making our planet better such as fighting climate change and removing poverty," ANI quoted sources as saying. "PM Modi invited Pope Francis to visit India. Now it is during PM Modi’s Prime Ministerial term that the Pope has been invited to visit India".

Had a very warm meeting with Pope Francis. I had the opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues with him and also invited him to visit India, tweets PM @narendramodi



PM Modi arrived in Italy on Friday to participate in the two-day G20 Summit. He will participate in the G20 opening session on Global Economy and Global Health on Saturday. He is also scheduled to have a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and a meeting with the President of Indonesia Joko Widodo. PM Modi is expected to have a meeting with Singapore PM Lee Hosein Loong as well.

In the evening, PM Modi is scheduled to arrive at Terme di Diocleziano for a cultural programme. Later, there is a dinner planned for G20 leaders and partner countries. While briefing about the Prime Minister's Italy visit, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Friday said that PM Modi will discuss the economic situation, COVID-19 pandemic, sustainable development and climate change with G20 leaders.

On Friday, PM Modi met with top European Union leaders and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. They congratulated Prime Minister Modi for India's excellent progress on the COVID-19 vaccination. Prime Minister also interacted with members of the Indian community-based in Italy. PM Modi will be in the capital city of Italy till October 31.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma