New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a crucial meet with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda amid buzz over a possible reshuffle in the cabinet. The Prime Minister has not expanded his cabinet since he returned to power after winning the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Notably, PM Modi also met Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel, who was a minister in the NDA-I, earlier this week. However, there has been no official word from the central government over PM Modi's meeting with Patel.

It is expected that several MPs, including former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, could be given a place in the Union Cabinet if PM Modi decides to expand his team. Currently, PM Modi, who can have a maximum of 79 ministers, have several leaders who hold more than one ministry.

However, sources, quoted by news agency PTI, have refuted claims of a possible cabinet exansion, saying PM Modi has been meeting union ministers in different batches of late as a part of an "annual exercise".

The sources told PTI that PM Modi has been meeting different union ministers to take stock of the work done by them in the past two years. Three such meetings have been held so far at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, the official residence of the prime minister, the sources said.

So far, ministers -- both cabinet and their deputies -- holding the charge of agriculture, rural development, animal husbandry and fishing, tribal affairs, urban development, culture, statistics and programme implementation, civil aviation, railways, food and consumer affairs, jal shakti, petroleum, steel and environment were among those who were called for the meetings, they said.

These meetings are expected to continue for several days, the sources added.

The Cabinet meeting, which is chaired by the prime minister, is usually held once a week and that of the council of ministers once a month. The cabinet meeting is being held virtually every Wednesday.

These meetings with the Union ministers were preceded by similar meetings that Modi held with the presidents of various wings of the BJP and with the party general secretaries. Both meetings lasted for more than four hours.

Nadda and BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh were also present at the prime minister's meetings with the party office-bearers.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma