COVID-19 Crisis LIVE: In the first meeting he will meet the chief ministers of states with high caseloads while in the other meeting, he will discuss the vaccine distribution strategy.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met chief ministers and other representatives of eight worst-hit states and Union Territories, via video conferencing, to discuss the COVID-19 situation and review the vaccine distribution strategy.

The Prime Minister will reportedly hold back-to-back meetings with representatives of states and UTs. In the first meeting he will meet the chief ministers of states with high caseloads while in the other meeting, he will discuss the vaccine distribution strategy in India with all CMs. He met with CMs of Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Kerala, in the first meeting.

Here are the LIVE Updates from PM Modi's meet with the chief ministers:

11:30 am: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal informed PM Modi that Delhi saw a peak of 8600 #COVID19 cases on 10 November in the third peak. Since then cases & positivity rate are steadily decreasing. The high severity of the third wave is due to many factors including pollution: Chief Minister's Office

11:20 am: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sought PM’s intervention to get rid of pollution due to stubble burning from adjoining states especially in view of recent bio decomposer. CM sought reservation of additional 1000 ICU beds in central govt hospitals till third wave lasts: CMO

11:10 am: Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, West Bengal are among the 8 states chief ministers of which are meeting PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Sha to discuss coronavirus situation in their respective states.

11:00 am: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel is attending the meeting with PM Narendra Modi & other chief ministers over #COVID19 situation. Home Minister Amit Shah also participating.

10:30 am: In the second round of meeting, the prime minister is expected to discuss the strategy to distribute the coronavirus vaccines across the country, as four vaccine candidates in India are in either the second or the third phase of clinical trials. The Centre is preparing on a war footing the vaccine delivery system as the coronavirus cases in the country breached nine million mark.

10:15 am: While the national daily coronavirus cases have remained below 50,000 for last 16 days, the urban cities including Delhi, Gurugram, Kolkata have witnessed a surge in new cases resulting in restrictions like night curfews and closing of markets. PM Modi is also expected to discuss with the states the cause for a surge in daily Covid numbers and the countermeasures planned to stem virus growth.

10:00 am: The prime minister is likely to discuss two different trends in the COVID-19 spread, in the first round of the meeting with the chief ministers of worst-hit states.

The Prime Minister has held several meetings with representatives of states and UTs since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic where he has discussed India's response to the crisis and the country's vaccine distribution strategy.

According to the latest data, after a spike of 37,975 new cases during the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally reached 91,77,841. The death toll in the country also mounted to 1,34,218 after 480 new deaths were reported in the country during the last 24 hours.

Posted By: Talib Khan