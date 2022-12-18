PM Modi Mediates In Russia-Ukraine War, Ignores Maharashtra-Karnataka Border Issue: Sanjay Raut

IN A fresh attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiva Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that on one hand, Modi mediates in the Russia-Ukraine war, while on the other he turns a blind eye to the simmering Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute, which is "not a sign of a good politician".

In his weekly column "Rokhthok" in the party organ Saamana, Raut said the border issue between Maharashtra and Karnataka, is a fight for humanity rather than a conflict between the citizens and administrations of the two states.

Belagavi and the adjoining border regions in north Karnataka have been claimed by Maharashtra for a long time because they are home to a substantial Marathi-speaking population. The decades-old border dispute resurfaced again after Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai recently claimed that some villages in the Sangli district in Maharashtra have passed a resolution to become a part of the southern state owing to lack of basic facilities there.

"The struggle of the Marathi-speaking population in Belagavi and nearby areas who were included in Karnataka against their wishes during the reorganisation of states, cannot be crushed cruelly," Raut said.

He also questioned if the issue cannot be resolved by the central government and Supreme Court, where should one seek justice from.

"PM Modi mediates in the Russia-Ukraine war, but turns a blind eye to the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute. This is not a sign of a good politician," he alleged.

He then appreciated Union Home Minister Amit Shah for taking initiative to solve the issue, however, he also asked if the Centre would take a neutral stand.

"Instead of expecting the Supreme Court to redirect the case to parliament, what is the harm if parliament finds a solution to this at the earliest," he suggested.

He further added that Karnataka Chief Minister Bommai should have held talks with the organisations and leaders of Marathi-speaking people in Belagavi to resolve the dispute instead of making provocative statements against Maharashtra.

"It is clear that Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde is weak to confront Bommai's aggressive stand of claiming areas of Maharashtra," he said.

(With inputs from the agency)