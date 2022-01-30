New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 74th death anniversary as he addressed the nation in first Mann Ki Baat of 2022. He also remembered Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and said that Republic Day will now be celebrated in India January 23 to 30.

January 23 is the birth anniversary of Netaji Bose.

In his address, PM Modi also spoke about the merger of the eternal flame of Amar Jawan Jyoti at the India Gate with the torch at the National War Memorial, saying it was an "emotional moment" that left people of India in tears.

"Some veterans wrote to me that 'Amar Jawan Jyoti' (at National War Memorial) is a great tribute to martyrs... I request you to visit the War Memorial... As part of 'Azadi KaAmrut Mahotsav' many awards such as PM Bal Puraskar, Padma awards were also announced," he said.

Speaking about the COVID-19 pandemic, PM Modi said that India is fighting the deadly infection with "great success", adding it is a matter of pride that 4.5 crore children have been administered with anti-coronavirus vaccination.

"This means that about 60 per cent of youth in the age group of 15 to 18 years have got their vaccines within three to four weeks. This will not only protect our youth but will also help them to continue with their studies," PM Modi said.

"Another good thing is that within 20 days, one crore people have taken the precaution dose as well. This trust of our countrymen on the indigenous vaccine is our great strength. Now the cases of corona infection have also started decreasing - this is a very positive sign."

He also said over 1 crore children have sent him "their Mann Ki Baat" via postcards which have come from many parts of the country and even from abroad. He said these postcards give a glimpse of the broad and comprehensive outlook of the new generation for India's future.

Talking about a postcard from a girl in Uttar Pradesh who had said she wants to see an India free of corruption by 2047, PM Modi said, "You have talked about corruption-free india. Corruption is like a termite which makes the country hollow. Why wait for 2047 to get rid of it? This is a work all the people of the country, today's youth, have to do together, it has to be done as soon as possible."

"And, therefore, it becomes very important that we give priority to our duties. Where there is a sense of duty, where the duty is supreme, corruption cannot exist," he said.

