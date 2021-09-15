Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and SII CEO Adar Poonawalla have been named among Time Magazine's list of 100 'Most Influential People of 2021'. The list includes influential figures from six categories - Icons, Pioneers, Titans, Artists, Leaders, and Innovators.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla have been named among the 100 most influential people of 2021 by Time magazine.

Time on Wednesday unveiled its annual list of ‘The 100 Most Influential People of 2021’, a global list of leaders that includes US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan, and former US President Donald Trump.

Co-founder of the Taliban Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar is also on the list. Baradar has been named deputy to Mullah Akhund, head of the interim Taliban regime in Afghanistan.

The list is divided into six categories - Icons, Pioneers, Titans, Artists, Leaders and Innovators.

The profile of PM Narendra Modi, written by CNN journalist Fareed Zakaria, says India has had three pivotal leaders since independence - Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Narendra Modi. "Narendra Modi (70) is the third, dominating the country's politics like no one since them."

The profile of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee describes her as the "face of fierceness in Indian politics". It goes on to add, "Of Banerjee (66), it is said, she doesn't lead her party, the Trinamool Congress - she is the party. The street-fighter spirit and self-made life in a patriarchal culture set her apart."

For SII CEO Adar Poonawalla the profile says, "The pandemic is not over yet, and Poonawalla could still help end it. Vaccine inequality is stark, and delayed immunisation in one part of the world can have global consequences-including the risk of more dangerous variants emerging."

Other influential figures included in Time Magazine's annual list are Israeli PM Naftali Bennett, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, American politician Liz Cheney, TV presenter Tucker Carlson and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha