PM Modi's sudden visit to the Gurudwara comes amid the farmers' agitation and is being considered as a significant development.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With the farmers' protest against the three farm laws entering day 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday made a surprise visit to the Gurudwara Rakabganj in Delhi and paid tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur for his supreme sacrifice.

"This morning, I prayed at the historic Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, where the pious body of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji was cremated. I felt extremely blessed. I, like millions around the world, am deeply inspired by the kindnesses of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji," he said after his visit.

The Prime Minister's sudden visit to the Gurudwara comes amid the farmers' agitation, organised by the farmers of Punjab, and is being considered as a significant development. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has said that his visit "should not be seen from any other perspective".

PM Modi on several occasions have hailed the farm laws brought by his government and has accused the opposition of misleading the farmers. On Saturday, he had also shared an e-booklet on Twitter, highlighting how the recent agro-reforms help farmers.

"There is a lot of content, including graphics and booklets that elaborate on how the recent Agro-reforms help our farmers. It can be found on the NaMo App Volunteer Module's Your Voice and Downloads sections. Read and share widely," he had tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Centre and the farmers have held five rounds of formal talks but have not been able to resolve the differences. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the farm laws and want assurance from the Centre on minimum support price (MSP).

The three farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 -- were passed in the monsoon session of the Parliament this year.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma