6G In India: PM Modi Makes Big Announcement Ahead Of 5G Rollout, Says 6G To Be Launched By 2030

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the government was preparing to launch 6G by the end of this decade. The announcement came weeks ahead of the launch of 5G services in India.

The announcement was made during PM Modi's address at the Grand Finale of Smart India Hackathon 2022 via video conferencing.

"Youth can work on new solutions to promote the use of drone technology in the agriculture and health sector. We are preparing to launch 6G by the end of this decade. The government is encouraging Indian solutions in gaming and entertainment. The way the government is investing, all of the youth should take advantage," he said.

The Prime Minister also talked about new areas and challenges seeking innovative solutions every day. He told the innovators to find solutions for agriculture-related issues. He also urged the innovators to take full advantage of the initiatives like optical fibre in every village and the launch of 5G, and the promotion of the gaming ecosystem.

Earlier on Thursday, Union Minister IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw while addressing a press conference said that the 5G roll out could be as soon as October this year. "Industry has started hiring for 5G infrastructure and within 2-3 years 5G services will reach every part of the country. We have requested the industry to make 5G charges affordable. Our mobile services charges are the lowest in the world. We will get world-class 5G services," he said.

Meanwhile, PM Modi at the Smart India Hackathon stressed at boosting a culture of innovation in India. "We have to pay constant attention to two things - Social support and institutional support," he stated.

At the same time, he also highlighted the fact that the acceptance of innovation as a profession has increased in society, and in such a situation, we have to accept new ideas and original thinking.

"Research and innovation must be transformed from the way of working to the way of living", the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi also talked about the digital growth of the country in the last 7-8 years. "Infrastructure revolution is happening in India today. The Health Sector Revolution is happening in India today. The Digital revolution is happening in India today. The technology revolution is happening in India today. Talent Revolution is happening in India today. Today the focus is on making every sector modern", he said.



(With ANI inputs)