PM Modi Likely To Visit Ayodhya Ahead Of Diwali, To Attend Deepotsav Celebrations

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh to offer 'puja' at the Ram temple on October 23, a day before the whole nation will celebrate the festival of lights with zeal and excitement. PM Modi will also attend 'Deepotsav' and 'aarti' ceremonies and inspect the ongoing construction of the Ram temple.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to visit the holy city on Wednesday to take account of all the preparations for the Deepotsav celebrations. This will be Yogi Adityanath's fourth visit to Ayodhya in about a month's time.

According to reports, PM Modi will also witness green and digital fireworks on the banks of the holy Saryu river. After offering prayers at the Ram Temple, PM Modi is also expected to examine the Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra, where a grand temple is being built. After this, he might visit the Ram Katha Park to welcome the participants performing the role of Ram and others at the Ram Leela as part of the tentative tour program and officials are aware of the schedule.

Ahead of PM Modi’s examination of the construction work, members of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra in a meeting conducted by the Ram Mandir Construction Committee (RMCC) on Monday said that around 50% of construction work of the Ram Mandir is through. Ayodhya is a city situated on the banks of the holy river Saryu in Uttar Pradesh. It is the birthplace of lord Rama and the setting up of the great epic Ramayana.

Earlier PM Modi visited Ayodhya in August 2020 after almost 29 years for the temple ceremony and Bhoomi Poojan after the landmark decision of the Supreme Court in favour of the Rama Janmabhoomi. Before this, he visited Ayodhya when he was convenor of the Tiranga Yatra, a campaign led by a senior leader of the BJP Murli Manohar Joshi to scrap Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.