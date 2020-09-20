PM Modi will likely meet the chief ministers of seven states via video conferencing on September 23.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will likely meet the chief ministers of seven states via video conferencing on September 23 to discuss the coronavirus crisis in the country, reported news agency PTI. The meeting comes in wake of the alarming rise of coronavirus cases across the country.

The meeting will likely be attended by the chief ministers of Maharashtra, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh – which are the worst-hit states in India.

PM Modi have held several meetings with chief ministers and representatives of states and union territories (UTs) since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis. He last met the chief ministers of 10 worst affected states on August 11 to choke out a strategy to fight the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the novel coronavirus, which was first reported in India on January 30, has affected more than 5.3 million in India and claimed over 85,000 lives. However, over 4.2 million people have recovered from the virus, taking India’s COVID-19 recovery rate to 79.28 per cent.

India has also surpassed Brazil and become the second worst affected country by the pandemic in the world. The United States of America (USA) continues to be the worst-hit country with over 6.5 million coronavirus cases.

Amid the surging rise in coronavirus cases, the central government has urged people to be cautious, appealing everyone to practice social distancing and take all the necessary precautions. The government, however, has maintained that the situation is 'under control' in India.

"Jab tak dawai nahi tab tak koi dhilai nahi. We want that a vaccine be developed at the earliest from any corner of the world, our scientists succeed and we succeed in bringing everyone out of this problem," PM Modi had recently said, urging the people to be cautious.

Meanwhile, the central government is confident that India will get its first vaccine against coronavirus by the first quarter of 2021. Last week, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had said that the government is taking full precautions in conducting the human trials of the vaccine, noting that the vaccine will likely be developed by 2021.

"Issues like vaccine security, cost, equity, cold-chain requirements, production timelines etc., are also been discussed intensely," he had said.

