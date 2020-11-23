PM Modi will likely hold two back-to-back meetings with representatives of states and UTs where he will likely discuss the vaccine distribution strategy in India.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold another meeting representatives of states and union territories (UTs) on Tuesday in which he will likely review India's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and discuss vaccine distribution strategy in the country.

According to a report by news agency PTI, the Prime Minister will hold back-to-back meetings with representatives of states and UTs. In his first meeting, he will meet the chief ministers of states with high caseloads while in the other meeting, he will discuss the vaccine distribution strategy in India.

The Prime Minister has held several meetings with representatives of states and UTs since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic where he has discussed India's response to the crisis and the country's vaccine distribution strategy.

Though active coronavirus cases are on a decline in the country, experts have issued a warning saying the second wave can hit India with the arrival of the winter season. Amid this, India's coronavirus tally has crossed the grim mark of 10 million.

The Centre has also sent its teams to Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab to support them in COVID-19 response and management. It has also provided around 250 ventilators to the DRDO hospital in Delhi to help the state government in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Centre looking to grant emergency authorisation of COVID-19 vaccine

With a surge in coronavirus cases across the country, the Centre is reportedly looking to give nod to emergency authorisation and usage of COVID-19 vaccines. It has also formed a team for quick and effective distraction of the coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available.

"It was decided that the PMO-constituted Vaccine Task Force (VTF) will lay down the principles for emergency use authorisation while the National Expert Group On Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) should take the lead in setting the principles for advance market commitment, including vaccine pricing," PTI quoted a government source as saying.

Currently, five vaccines in India are at advanced stage of trails. Out of them, two are in phase three trails.

