PM Modi Likely To Attend Mulayam Singh Yadav's Funeral In UP's Saifai Village On Oct 11

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the funeral of Samajwadi party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav which will take place at his native village of Saifai in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district on Tuesday.

Modi who is currently campaigning in Gujarat condoled the demise of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav. Taking to Twitter, Modi shared some pictures of Yadav along with him and said that Yadav was a key soldier for Indian democracy during the period of the Emergency.

"Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji distinguished himself in UP and national politics. He was a key soldier for democracy during the Emergency. As Defence Minister, he worked for a stronger India. His Parliamentary interventions were insightful and emphasised on furthering national interest," tweeted PM Modi.

I had many interactions with Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji when we served as Chief Ministers of our respective states. The close association continued and I always looked forward to hearing his views. His demise pains me. Condolences to his family and lakhs of supporters. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/eWbJYoNfzU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 10, 2022

The SP chief took his last breath on Monday at the age of 82 after being in a critical condition and on life-saving drugs for the past several days at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital. He was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital on October 2 after his health deteriorated.

PM Modi called Mulayam Singh Yadav a "remarkable personality." "He was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people's problems. He served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising the ideals of Loknayak JP and Dr Lohia," the PM wrote.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also tweeted his condolences at the demise of the Samajwadi patriarch.

मुलायम सिंह यादव जी अपने अद्वितीय राजनीतिक कौशल से दशकों तक राजनीति में सक्रिय रहे। आपातकाल में उन्होंने लोकतंत्र की पुनर्स्थापना के लिए बुलंद आवाज उठाई। वह सदैव एक जमीन से जुड़े जननेता के रूप में याद किए जाएँगे। उनका निधन भारतीय राजनीति के एक युग का अंत है। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 10, 2022

"Mulayam Singh Yadav ji remained active in politics for decades with his unique political skills. During the Emergency, he raised his voice for the restoration of democracy. He will always be remembered as a grassroots mass leader. His death marks the end of an era in Indian politics," Shah tweeted.