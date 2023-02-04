PM Modi Leaves Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak Behind To Top List Of Most Popular World Leaders

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi has become the most liked global leader among all adults, said a survey by Morning Consult on Friday.

Modi has not only been placed at the top in the list but he has also left behind US President Joe Biden who has ranked sixth, and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunakwho has been placed on 10th position.

"Morning Consult Political Intelligence is currently tracking the approval ratings of government leaders and country trajectories in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States," read the statement on the official website of Morning Consult.

According to the official notification, the latest ratings are based on data collected from January 26-31, 2023.

"Approval ratings are based on a seven-day moving average of adult residents in each country, with sample sizes varying by country," added the statement.

Here's A List Of World's Top 10 Leaders:

1. Narendra Modi- Prime Minister of India

2. López Obrador- President Of Mexico

3. Anthony Albanese - Prime Minister of Australia

4. Giorgia Meloni- Prime Minister of Italy

5. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva-President of Brazil

6. Joe Biden- President Of USA

7. Justin Trudeau- Prime Minister of Canada

8. Pedro Sánchez - President of the Government of Spain

9. Olaf Scholz- Chancellor Of Germany

10. Rishi Sunak- Prime Minister of UK

Global Leader Approval: *Among all adults



Modi: 78%

López Obrador: 68%

Albanese: 58%

Meloni: 52%

Lula da Silva: 50%

Biden: 40%

Trudeau: 40%

Sánchez: 36%

Scholz: 32%

Sunak: 30%

Macron: 29%

Yoon: 23%

Kishida: 21%

According to the official data, nearly 18 per cent of people don't agree with PM Modi being the most popular world leader, meanwhile 60 per cent people don't agree with Joe Biden being the most liked leader.

On the other hand, Indian-origin British Prime Minister is believed to be the most popular leader by only 30 per cent of the population.