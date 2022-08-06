PM Modi Leads Wishes For Vice President-Elect Jagdeep Dhankhar

Former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was elected as the new Vice President of India on Saturday. He defeated Opposition candidate Margaret Alva by securing528 votes against Alva who got 182 votes.

Soon after the results were announced Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Jagdeep Dhankhar to congratulate him on his election as Vice President. While many other leaders extended their congratulations to the newly elected Vice President.

PM Narendra Modi meets Vice-President elect Jagdeep Dhankhar soon after his election to the office, at his residence in Delhi pic.twitter.com/7BvYOurskk — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2022

#WATCH | Delhi: PM Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda & Vice-President elect Jagdeep Dhankhar engage in a conversation, as PM Modi leaves from the residence of Dhankhar after congratulating him on being elected the Vice President of India pic.twitter.com/1DnEhvbh7S — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2022

Oppn's Vice-Presidential candidate Margaret Alva congratulated NDA's Jagdeep Dhankhar on winning the polls; tweeted, "Congratulations to Mr Dhankhar on being elected Vice President! I would like to thank all the leaders of the Opposition, and MPs from across parties who voted for me in this election. Also, all the volunteers for their selfless service during our short but intense campaign."

She also added, "Unfortunately, some oppn parties chose to directly/indirectly support BJP, in an attempt to derail the idea of a united oppn... damaging their own credibility."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated NDA's candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar on being elected as the Vice President of India; tweeted "The Upper House will definitely benefit from his experience & close understanding of the ground issues."

Defence Min Rajnath Singh also congratulated Jagdeep Dhankhar on winning Vice Presidential polls; tweeted "His long public life, wide experience & deep understanding of people’s issues will certainly benefit the nation. I'm confident that he'll make an exceptional VP & RS Chairman."

Congress MP, Rahul Gandhi congratulated Vice-President elect Jagdeep Dhankhar for becoming the 14th VP of India. He also thanked opposition candidate Margaret Alva for "representing the spirit of joint-opposition"

Delhi | Jagdeep Dhankhar has won the Vice-Presidential election with a large majority. On the other hand, Margaret Alva got merely 182 votes. I congratulate him. He comes from a farming background. He will help address the farmers' woes: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar pic.twitter.com/ahsu7PSqyo — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2022

Meanwhile, the polling to elect the new vice president began at 10 am today and concluded at 5 pm. The counting of votes began after 6 pm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was amongst the first leaders to cast his vote. Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda also cast their votes. Dr Manmohan Singh arrived in a wheelchair to cast his vote. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also cast his vote besides other MPs.

The next Vice-President of the country will take the oath of office on August 11, a day after the term of the incumbent Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu ends.