Underlining the importance of natural resources, PM Modi said that natural resources we get from mother earth are not in our hands so it is important to protect our environment, our land, our resources and our raw material.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the National Vehicle Scrappage Policy in India at the Investor Summit held in Gujarat. While launching the new policy, PM Modi said that the Scrappage policy is a significant milestone in India's development journey. PM highlighted that India is making an effort to make the country's development a sustainable and environment-friendly one.

While addressing the Investor Summit in Gujarat said, "The effort is to make development a sustainable one, an environment-friendly one. We are experiencing the challenges of climate change. So, in the interest of its citizens, India has to take major steps".

"We can work on technology and innovation in the future but the natural resources we get from mother earth are not in our hands. So, on one hand, India is looking for new possibilities through Deep Ocean Mission & on the other hand, it is also encouraging Circular Economy", he said.

"The manner in which technology is changing, be it our lifestyle or our economy - there will be a lot of changes in both of them. Amid these changes, it is also important to protect our environment, our land, our resources, our raw material", PM Modi added.

"We're about to enter 75th year of Independence. The next 25 years are very important for the country, from this point onward. In these 25 years, changes are going to take place in our way of working, in our daily lives, in our businesses", he said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi informed about the launch and urged youth and start-ups to join this programme. "The launch of Vehicle Scrappage Policy today is a significant milestone in India's development journey. The Investor Summit in Gujarat for setting up vehicle scrapping infrastructure opens a new range of possibilities. I would request our youth and start-ups to join this programme," tweeted PM Modi.

He further said that the vehicle scrapping will help to phase out unfit and polluting vehicles in an environment-friendly manner. "Vehicle scrapping will help phase out unfit and polluting vehicles in an environment-friendly manner. Our aim is to create a viable #circulareconomy and bring value for all stakeholders while being environmentally responsible," he added.

The Vehicle Scrapping Policy is aimed at creating an eco-system for phasing out unfit and polluting vehicles in an environmentally friendly and safe manner. The policy intends to create scrapping infrastructure in the form of Automated Testing Stations and Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities across the country.

