New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the second phase of Swachh Bharat Mission and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation with an aim to make all Indian cities "garbage-free and water-secure". Speaking at the event, PM Modi said that the two missions will help India in fulfilling the dreams of BR Ambedkar, adding that urban development is "pivotal to equality".

"The aim of Swach Bharat Mission 2.0 is to make the cities garbage-free. With this 2nd phase, we also aim sewage and safety management, making cities water-secure and ensuring that uncleaned nullahs don't merge into rivers," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Lauding the country's youths, PM Modi said that the awareness among people has increased. He said that people, especially youths, have also launched different initiatives as he called cleanliness a "mega campaign for every day" in which everyone should take part.

"The garbage mountains in cities will be processed and removed completely as part of Swachta second phase. One such garbage mountain has been in Delhi for long, it's also waiting to be removed," ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

"Today India is processing about 1 lakh tonnes of waste every day. When we started the campaign in 2014, less than 20 per cent of the waste was being processed. Today we are processing about 70 per cent of daily waste. Now we have to take it to 100 per cent," he added.

About Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation 2.0:

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said that SBM-U 2.0 and AMRUT 2.0 have been designed to realise the aspiration to make all cities garbage free and water secure. It said that these missions signify a step forward in the march towards effectively addressing the challenges of rapidly urbanising India and will also help contribute towards achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals 2030.

SBM-U 2.0 envisions to make all cities 'garbage free' and ensure grey and black water management in all cities other than those covered under AMRUT, make all urban local bodies open defecation free+ and those with a population of less than one lakh as open defecation free++, thereby achieving the vision of safe sanitation in urban areas.

The mission will focus on source segregation of solid waste, utilising the principles of 3Rs (reduce, reuse, recycle), scientific processing of all types of municipal solid waste and remediation of legacy dumpsites for effective solid waste management, the PMO said.

AMRUT 2.0 aims at providing 100 per cent coverage of water supply to all households in around 4,700 urban local bodies by providing about 2.68 crore tap connections and 100 per cent coverage of sewerage and septage in 500 AMRUT cities by providing around 2.64 crore sewer or septage connections, which will benefit more than 10.5 crore people in urban areas, the PMO said.

