PM Modi Launches Several Projects On His Two-Day Visit To South India | 10 Points

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express at Kranthiveera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) Railway Station in Bengaluru during his two days visit to South India.

On his first day of the visit, PM Modi unveiled the 108-feet bronze statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, inaugurated Terminal 2 at Kempegowda International Airport, and flagged off the fifth Vande Bharat Express in the country.

Let's Take A Look At The Events That Took Place On The First Day Of His Visit:

1. PM inaugurated the Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport at Bengaluru. With the inauguration, the passenger handling capacity and the counters for check-in and immigration of T2 will double.

2. According to a statement released by the PMO, "the Airport has already established a benchmark in sustainability with 100 per cent usage of renewable energy across the campus."

3. The fifth Vande Bharat Express train of the country and the first such train in South India was also inaugurated by the Prime Minister. "It will enhance connectivity between the industrial hub of Chennai and the Tech and Startup hub of Bengaluru and the famous tourist city of Mysuru," the PMO said.

Made-in-India Vande Bharat debuts in South India!



4. Along with this, PM also flagged Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan Train at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. This made Karnataka the first state to take up this train under the Bharat Gaurav scheme in which the Government of Karnataka and the Ministry of Railways are working together to send pilgrims from Karnataka to Kashi.

5. He also unveiled the "Statue of Prosperity", the 108-feet bronze statue of Bengaluru founder Nadaprabhu Kempegowda. It has been built to commemorate the contribution of Kempegowda towards development of the city. After unveiling the statue, the Prime Minister poured sacred water on the feet of the statue of Kempegowda.

6. While addressing a gathering in Bengaluru, PM said that Bengaluru city represents the country's start-up spirit which has placed India in a separate league. "I am fortunate to have arrived in Bengaluru on a very special day. It's a day on which falls the birth anniversary of two great sons of the nation- Sant Kanaka Das and Maharshi Valmiki. I pay my tributes to both of them," said PM Modi.

7. He also spoke about the sale of Khadi-something that always remained close to Mahatama Gandhi and said that in the last eight years, the sale of Khadi has seen a 300 per cent rise. He said Khadi and Village Industries Commission has reported a record turnover of Rs 1 lakh crore last year.

8. The PM said sustainable agriculture is crucial for the future of rural areas. "There is great enthusiasm for natural farming as it reduces country's dependence on fertilizer imports. It is also good both for soil and human health," he said.

9. Meanwhile, he also attended the 36th Convocation Ceremony of Gandhigram Rural Institute, Dindigul. Addressing the event he said that Mahatama Gandhi villages are to become self-reliant and our vision of rural development draws inspiration from Gandhi.

10. "Ensuring proper sanitation was a great concern for Gandhiji. In this direction, our government provided complete rural sanitation coverage, over 6 crore tap water connections, and over 2.5 crore electricity connections. Rural roads are being developed, and development is reaching the doorsteps of people," said PM.

(With inputs from agencies)