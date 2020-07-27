New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched three rapid COVUD-19 testing facilities in Noida, Mumbai and Kolkata via video conferencing and said India was in a much better position than other countries in fight against the coronavirus.

Underlining that the facilities will help to ramp up testing capacity in the country, the Prime Minister said“The right decisions at right time means Indian is better off than other countries, Our death rate is less than may leading countries and our recoveries is more than many countries,”

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, along with the chief ministers of Maharashtra, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh also took part in the event.

"Today, there are more than 11,000 Covid-19 facilities and more than 11 lakh isolation beds in the country. We also have nearly 1,300 testing labs in the country and more than 5 lakh tests are being conducted daily," said Modi at launch.

Moreover, the prime minister added that these labs would not only be restricted to Covid-19 testing but would be expanded for testing of other diseases like Hepatitis B & C, HIV, and Dengue in the future.

These three 'high-throughput' testing facilities have been set up at ICMR-National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research, Noida; ICMR-National Institute for Research in Reproductive Health, Mumbai; and ICMR-National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases, Kolkata, and will be able to test over 10,000 samples in a day, said an official release earlier. India is the world's third worst-hit country by the virus, after United States and Brazil.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha