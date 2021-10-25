Varanasi | Jagran News Desk: Listing out his government's achievements in the past seven years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission to strengthen India's healthcare infrastructure from his parliamentary constituency Varanasi in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

Blaming previous governments for India's poor medical infrastructure, PM Modi said that healthcare was just a "source of income" for several parties as they looted the people of India for their benefit. However, the situation has vastly changed as the Centre now understands the pain of the poor, said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister also spoke about India's milestone of inoculating more than 100 crore anti-coronavirus vaccine jabs and thanked healthcare staff and frontline workers for their efforts, saying the campaign of 'Sabko vaccine, muft vaccine' is going ahead successfully.

He also pushed for 'Atmanirbhara Bharat' and 'Vocal for Local', asking people to buy and use made in India products during the upcoming festive season.

"For a long time after independence, not much attention was paid to health and healthcare facilities. People who governed the nation for a long time kept the healthcare system devoid of facilities instead of facilitating its development," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Villages either didn't have hospitals or no doctors in hospitals. Block hospitals didn't have testing facilities, if test reports came in, there was doubt on its results. District-level hospitals led to surgery for serious diseases but the hospitals didn't have surgery facility," PM Modi added.

What is Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission?

The Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission is one of the largest pan-India schemes for strengthening healthcare infrastructure across the country. It is in addition to the National Health Mission.

Its objective is to fill gaps in public health infrastructure, especially in critical care facilities and primary care in both urban and rural areas. It will provide support for 17,788 rural health and wellness centres in 10 high focus states. Further, 11,024 urban health and wellness centres will be established in all the states.

Through this, critical care services will be available in all the districts of the country with more than five lakh population through exclusive critical care hospital blocks, while the remaining districts will be covered through referral services.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma