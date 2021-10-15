New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Launching seven new companies that are going to enter the defence sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that he hoped all these companies would become the basis of the strength of the country. He said that for the first time since Independence, many major reforms were rolled out in India's defence sector and it has more transparency and trust than ever before.

Dedicating seven new state-run defence firms replacing the Ordnance Factory Board, the prime minister said a single-window system has been put in place instead of stagnant policies to develop India as a major producer of defence equipment.

"The seven new companies that are going to enter the defence sector today will fulfil the resolve of a capable nation. I hope that all these companies will become the basis of the strength of the country," said the Prime Minister.

"Under the self-reliant India campaign, the country's goal is to make India the world's biggest military power on its own and development of modern military industry in India. In the last seven years, the country has worked to carry forward this resolve with the mantra of Make in India," PM Modi said.

"Today, there is more transparency, trust, and technology driven approach in the defence sector of the country than ever before. For the first time after Independence, so many major reforms are happening in our defence sector. Instead of stagnant policies, a single-window system has been put in place," Modi said.

"I urge these seven companies to prioritise research and innovation in their work culture. You've to take lead in future technology, give opportunities to researchers. I would also urge startups to collaborate with these seven companies," the Prime Minister said

The government had decided to replace the over 200-year-old Ordnance Factory Board into seven fully entities to improve self-reliance in the country's defence preparedness. The seven new defence companies that have been incorporated are Munitions India Limited (MIL), Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVANI), Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited (AWE India), Troop Comforts Limited (TCL), Yantra India Limited (YIL), India Optel Limited (IOL) and Gliders India Limited (GIL).

(With Agencies Inputs)

