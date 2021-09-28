New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched 35 crop varieties with "special traits" that has been developed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) to address the twin challenges of climate change and malnutrition. Addressing the event via video conferencing, PM Modi also recounted the steps taken by his government to address the issues faced by the agricultural sector as farmers continue their agitation against the three farm laws.

PM Modi said that the Centre increased the minimum support price (MSP) on crops and improved the procurement process to help the farmers. He also said that farmers have been provided with facilities to help them get connected to banks, adding that over 2 crore farmers received Kisan Credit Cards recently.

"Farming develops rapidly when it gets protection, when it gets a security cover. To provide security to the land of farmers, 11 crore Soil Health Cards were given to them in different phases," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Stressing that science and technology should be used aggressively in the farming sector, PM Modi said that new diseases and endemics are appearing due to climate change and intensive research is needed on these issues to address these challenges.

"Last year, during the fight against Corona, we saw how swarms of locusts attacked several states. By making several efforts, India had stopped the attacks and had saved farmers from suffering huge losses," PM Modi noted.

"When Science, Government and Society will work together, we will get even better results. This nexus of farmers and scientists will further strengthen the nation to face new challenges," ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

Meanwhile, the 35 crop varieties with special traits have been developed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) to address the twin challenges of climate change and malnutrition. Thirty-five such crop varieties with special traits like climate resilience and higher nutrient content have been developed in the year 2021.

The National Institute of Biotic Stress Management at Raipur has been established to take up the basic and strategic research in biotic stresses, develop human resources and provide policy support. The institute has started PG courses from the academic session 2020-21.

The Green Campus Awards has been initiated to motivate the State and Central Agricultural Universities to develop or adopt such practices that will render their campuses more green and clean, and motivate students to get involved in 'Swachh Bharat Mission', 'Waste to Wealth Mission' and community connect as per the National Education Policy-2020.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma