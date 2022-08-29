PM Modi Lauds Team India's 'Skill And Grit' After Win Over Pakistan In Asia Cup 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Indian cricket team for its win over Pakistan in an Asia Cup game and said it displayed superb skill and grit. India beat Pakistan by five wickets in the match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya helped India clinch the high-octane game.

PM Modi tweeted, "Team India put up a spectacular all-round performance in today's Asia Cup2022 match. The team has displayed superb skill and grit. Congratulations to them on the victory."

For India, Jadeja smash 35 while Pandya hammered 33* in 17 balls while for Pakistan Mohammad Nawaz bagged three and Naseem Shah scalped two wickets.

Chasing 148 runs, India got off to a bad start as they lost their opener, KL Rahul, without even scoring a run. Rahul's wicket brought Virat Kohli in red-hot form as he kept smashing boundaries to keep India in a hunt of the run chase. Rohit also opened his hand but his stint was cut short as he was dismissed by Mohammad Nawaz after scoring 12 runs.

Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja then came to bat on the crease. After 10 over India's score read 62/3.

Suryakumar Yadav then joined Jadeja in smashing Pakistan bowlers all around the ground. Both batters played some big shots with grit to keep India's run chase hunt alive. All-rounder Hardik Pandya came to the crease to join hands with Jadeja.

Pandya then smashed a huge six on the fourth delivery of the last ball and took his team home by five wickets against Pakistan.

Earlier, fiery and tight bowling spells by Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar helped India bundle out arch-rival Pakistan for 147 in a blockbuster clash in the second match of the Asia Cup.