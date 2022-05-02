New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday departed for Germany as he kick-started his three-day Europe visit. During his Europe visit, the Prime Minister will hold multiple bilateral meetings with state leaders of different nations, take part in various summits, and meet the Indian diaspora.

First, PM Modi will meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on May 2 and chair the sixth India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC). The two will also jointly address a Business Roundtable "with the goal of energising our industry to industry cooperation", the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

From Germany, he will travel to Denmark and meet Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to review the progress in the 'Green Strategic Partnership' between New Delhi and Copenhagen. There he will also participate in the India-Denmark Business Roundtable and interact with the Indian diaspora in Denmark.

In Denmark, PM Modi will also participate in the second India-Nordic Summit along with his counterparts from Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden and Norway.

This year, the focus of the meeting will be on "post-pandemic economic recovery, climate change, innovation and technology, renewable energy, the evolving global security scenario and India-Nordic cooperation in the Arctic region."

From Denmark, PM Modi will visit France and meet President Emmanuel Macron, who was recently re-elected in elections.

"President Macron and I will share assessments on various regional and global issues and will take stock of ongoing bilateral cooperation," said PM Modi in a statement on Sunday. "It is my firm belief that two countries that share such similar vision and values for the global order, must work in close cooperation with each other."

