New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (December 28) will inaugurate the completed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project. The inauguration will take place at around 1.30 pm. PM Modi will also address the IIT Kanpur students. He will also undertake a metro ride from the IIT metro station to Geeta Nagar.

Prior to the inauguration, PM Modi will attend the 54th Convocation Ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur at around 11 am. All the students will be issued digital degrees through an in-house blockchain-driven technology developed at the Institute under the National Blockchain Project. The Prime Minister will launch the blockchain-based digital degrees. These digital degrees can be verified globally and are unforgeable.

Here are the Latest Updates from PM Modi's Kanpur Visit:

- PM Modi inaugurates the completed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project and takes a ride in the metro. UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also present along with him

- In this 75th year of independence, we have over 75 unicorns, over 50,000 start-ups. Of these, 10,000 have come only in the last 6 months. Today India has emerged as the second-largest startup hub in the world: PM Modi at the 54th convocation of IIT Kanpur

- When you took admission in IIT Kanpur, you must've had a fear of unknown. IIT Kanpur has taken you out of that and given you a massive canvas. Today, you have the belief to explore the entire world, the quest for the best: PM Modi at the 54th convocation of IIT Kanpur

- Today is a day of double happiness for Kanpur. On one hand, Kanpur is getting metro rail facility and on the other hand, the world of technology is also getting priceless gifts from IIT Kanpur: PM Modi at the 54th convocation of IIT Kanpur

- PM Narendra Modi attends the 54th convocation ceremony of IIT Kanpur

PM Modi has started addressing the 54th Convocation Ceremony in IIT Kanpur.

The completed 9 km long section of Kanpur Metro Rail Project stretches from IIT Kanpur to Moti Jheel. It is being built at a cost of over Rs 11,000 crore. The entire length of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project is 32 km. This is going to be the faster built metro projects in the country.

The construction work of the Kanpur metro project was started on November 15, 2019. It was initiated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. In less than two years, the trial run of the project took place on the 9 km IIT to Motijheel Priority Corridor on November 10, 2021.

Besides inaugurating the metro project, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be inaugurating Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project. The 356 Km long Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project has a capacity of around 3.45 million metric tonnes per annum, as per the PMO.

