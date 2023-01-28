PM Modi Issues Specially Minted Coin of Rs 75 Denomination To Commemorate NCC's 75th Anniversarysary

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday released the specially minted coin of Rs 75 denomination, during an event marking the 75 successful years of the NCC, in Delhi.

Speaking at the event, PM Modi said that the youth of the country are benefiting from India's defence sector reforms. He then added that the number of women in police and paramilitary forces has doubled in the last eight years.

Delhi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases a special day cover and a commemorative specially minted coin of Rs 75 denomination, commemorating 75 successful years of NCC. pic.twitter.com/Z1mKP8e2cA — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2023

"Today, we see the deployment of women in all three wings of the armed forces," said PM.

Highlighting the idea of 'Yuva Shakti', Modi said that the biggest reason why the whole world is looking towards India today, is the youth of the country. "Yuva Shakti is the driving force of India's development journey," he said.

The NCC rally was held on the occasion of the commemoration of 75 years at the Cariappa Ground in Delhi. Notably, 196 officers and cadets from 19 foreign countries also participated in the rally.

"NCC is celebrating 75 years of its formation. Those who have represented NCC over the last 75 years have been a part of it. I appreciate their contribution to nation-building. India is proud of the determination and spirit of service of the NCC cadets."



"Both as NCC cadets, and as a youth, you are representing an 'Amrit Pidhi' (Amrit generation), which will help in making the country developed and Atmanirbhar. We all witnessed the role, NCC is playing in our lives," he said.

PM Modi hailed the enthusiasm of the youth, and said that the youth would always be the priority of the country.

"The youth of a country whose youth are full of enthusiasm and youth will always be the priority of that country. Today's India is also trying to give that platform to all its young friends who can fulfill their dreams," he said.

He also highlighted the opportunities in front of youth, because of the startup and digital revolution.

"The youth are the biggest beneficiaries of the Digital revolution, Startup revolution, or innovation revolution. The country opened the doors of the space sector for the youth. In no time, the first private satellite was launched. Similarly, the animation and gaming sector is a pool of opportunities for the youth," he further said.

(With inputs from ANI)