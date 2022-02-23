New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited citizens to share ideas and stories for the 86th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' scheduled to be held on February 27. The episode, to air at 11:00 AM, will be the second 'Mann Ki Baat' of the year.

"This month’s #MannKiBaat programme will take place on the 27th. As always, I am eager to get your suggestions for the same. Write them on MyGov, the NaMo App or dial 1800-11-7800 and record your message," PM Narendra Modi said in a tweet.

People can send their stories and ideas for the episode on the website my.gov.in forum or can also dial the toll-free number 1800-11-7800 and record your message for the Prime Minister in either Hindi or English. People interested in sharing messages can also call on 1922 and follow the link received in SMS to directly give their suggestions to the Prime Minister.

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. The programme is broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app.

Addressing the nation in the 85th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on 30th January 2022, Prime Minister Modi had said, "Truly, like 'Amar Jawan Jyoti', our martyrs are an inspiration and their contributions are also immortal. I would tell all of you, whenever you get an opportunity, definitely visit the 'National War Memorial'. The country is re-establishing its national symbols through these efforts. We saw that the 'Amar Jawan Jyoti' near India Gate and the Jyoti lit at the 'National War Memorial' nearby were merged."

The very first episode of the monthly radio show 'Mann Ki Baat' by PM was aired on October 14th. PM Modi in his previous episodes had talked about how he deliberately kept 'politics' out of the show.

"The fact is, if a leader gets hold of a microphone with assured listeners to the tune of millions, what else does he need? ... When 'Mann Ki Baat' commenced, I had firmly decided that it would carry nothing political, or any praise for the government, nor Modi for that matter anywhere. The greatest bulwark in ensuring adherence to my resolve have been you," PM Modi had said

