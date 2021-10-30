Rome (Italy) | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with several world leaders, including United States (US) President Joe Biden and France's Emmanuel Macron, on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in the Italian capital of Rome. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) also shared pictures of PM Modi interacting with Biden and other world leaders.

In one of the pictures shared by the PMO, PM Modi can be seen sharing light chitchat with President Biden. Similarly, PM Modi was also seen embracing Macron. He was also engaged in an animated discussion with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and United Kingdom's Boris Johnson.

"World leaders meet in Rome for the G-20 Summit, an important multilateral forum for global good," said the PMO in a Tweet. "On the sidelines of the G-20 Summit Rome Summit, PM Modi interacts with various leaders," it tweeted while sharing several pictures.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also met Pope Francis at the Vatican City and had a "very warm" meeting that lasted for nearly an hour. The two held discussions over several topics, including climate change, COVID-19 pandemic and poverty.

This was the first meeting between an Indian Prime Minister and the Pope in more than two decades. In June 2000, late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had last visited the Vatican and met the then Pope, His Holiness John Paul II.

"Had a very warm meeting with Pope Francis. I had the opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues with him and also invited him to visit India," PM Modi said in a Tweet after his historic visit.

COVID-19, climate change in G-20 leaders' agenda

PM Modi is in Rome to attend the G-20 Summit. Ahead of his visit, the External Affairs Ministry (EAM) had said that "G20 remains a valuable forum for India's engagement with major economies in the world and for setting the trends and norms for global economic development and recovery".

According to a report by Reuters, the leaders will discuss COVID-19 and plans to vaccinate 70 per cent of the world's population by the mid of 2022. They are also expected to talk about climate change.

It should be mentioned that the final draft of the G-20 Summit says that "countries will step up their efforts to limit global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius - the level scientists have said is necessary to avoid disastrous new climate patterns". It also "acknowledges that current national plans on how to curb harmful emissions will have to be strengthened, but offered little detail on how this should be done".

