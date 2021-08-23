Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed the Ministry of External Affairs to brief Floor Leaders of political parties in view of developments in Afghanistan Dr. S. Jaishankar said. Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi will be giving further details on this.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar on Monday (August 23) announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed the Ministry of External Affairs to brief floor leaders of political parties in view of developments in Afghanistan. Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi will be giving further details on this. The move has been taken to dicuss the status of the evacuation of Indians and Afghan refugees from the worn-torn country.

"In view of developments in Afghanistan, PM @narendramodi has instructed that MEA brief Floor Leaders of political parties. Minister of Parliamentary Affairs @JoshiPralhad will be intimating further details," Jaishankar tweeted.

This comes amid the evacuation of Indian nationals from Afghanistan as the Taliban has seized power in the country. The Centre is arranging the evacuation of Hindu and Sikh minorities from Afghanistan. Two flights per day from Kabul have been allowed to operate to evacuate Indian citizens stranded in Afghanistan. Around 400 Indians are estimated to be present in the Taliban captured country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ordered the outreach to the floor leaders keeping in mind the current situation in Afghanistan. The government is expected to tell floor leaders that the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 would prove a bedrock for assimilating minorities from Afghanistan as reported by The Tribune.

Meanwhile, Congress's Rahul Gandhi, has questioned why the Prime Minister could not brief the opposition leaders on the matter. Responding to Jaishankar's tweet, Rahul Gandhi wrote "Why modi ji cant speak.... Or he as no knowledge wats going on in Afghanistan......"

On Sunday, 168 passengers, including 107 Indians were brought home in a C-17 aircraft. Among them were Anarkali Honaryar and Narender Singh Khalsa, two Afghan senators. Earlier, Indians from Afghanistan were also brought in three other flights- Air India, IndiGo and Vistara.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha