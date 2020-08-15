On the occasion of Independence Day 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the nation from the ramparts of historic Red Fort.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: On the occasion of Independence Day 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unfurled the national flag and addressed the nation from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort. In his I-day speech, the prime minister hailed the Corona warriors for serving the country during the times of pandemic and expressed his gratitude towards them. As India celebrates its 74th Independence Day, the prime minister also remembered the sacrifices of freedom fighters and thanked the security personnel for ensuring the safety of the country.

Below are the top quotes of PM Modi's Independence Day 2020 speech:

"We're going through distinct times. I can't see young children in front of me today (at Red Fort). Corona has stopped everyone. In these times of COVID, Corona warriors have lived the mantra of 'Seva Parmo Dharma' and served the people of India. I express my gratitude to them."

"This is a day to remember the sacrifices of our freedom fighters. This is also a day to show gratitude to Security personnel including that of Army, paramilitary and police ensuring our safety."

"Amid COVID19 pandemic 130 crore Indians took the resolve to be self-reliant and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' is on the mind of India. This dream is turning into a pledge. Aatmanirbhar Bharat has become a 'mantra' for the 130 cr Indians today.

"Today neighbour is not just the one with whom we share border but also those with whom our heart stays connected, where there is harmony in relations. I'm happy that in past some time India has further strengthened its relations with all countries in 'extended neighbourhood'.

"From LoC to LAC, whoever tried to raise their eyes towards the sovereignty of our country, our soldiers responded to it in the same manner."

"This one year is a year of the new journey of development for Jammu and Kashmir. This one year is the year of the rights received by the women and the Dalits in Jammu and Kashmir. This one year is also the year of a life of dignity for the refugees in Jammu and Kashmir."

"Today three vaccines are in testing stages in India. As soon as the scientists give a green signal, the country will begin their large scale production."

"The mindset of free India should be 'vocal for local'. We should appreciate our local products, if we don't do this then our products will not get the opportunity to do better and will not get encouraged."

"Education has a key role in the making of #Aatmanirbhar, modern, new and prosperous India. So, we have brought the new education policy after three decades that has been welcomed throughout the country, which instils new confidence."

"We have set up committee to reconsider the minimum age for marriage of our daughters. We will take appropriate decision after the committee submits its report."

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma