New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of seven infrastructure projects worth ₹541 crore in poll-bound Bihar. Of the seven projects, two are for sewerage treatment while one is for riverfront development.





Speaking at the event via video conference, the Prime Minister said, "the government's aim is that drain water does not go into the Ganga. The villages near Ganga are being developed as Ganga Gram. Under Namami Gange mission, including Bihar, development work on more than 180 ghats in the country is going on.

Underlining the need for urbanization, the PM said, "Urbanisation is the reality of present times. For many decades, it was considered that urbanisation was a problem in itself. But I don't think that way. If it is a problem, there are opportunities also. Dr BR Ambedkar was a big supporter of urbanisation and did not think of it as a problem."

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi, union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Hardeep Singh Puri was also present at the virtual event.

He also lauded the state government's efforts for girl education and giving representation to deprived sections in local bodies

The Prime Minister also noted that the launch was taking place on the birth anniversary of M Visvesvaraya, with the day being observed annually as ‘Engineers Day.’

“Today is the birth anniversary of legendary engineer M Visvesvaraya. The day is dedicated to his memory,” PM Modi said.

