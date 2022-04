New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the 'Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya'- a museum dedicated to the country's all Prime Ministers since Independence. The museum tells the story of India after its Independence through the lives and contributions of its prime ministers.

"Guided by the vision of PM Modi to honour the contribution of all the Prime Ministers of India towards nation-building, the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya is a tribute to every Prime Minister of India since Independence, irrespective of their ideology or tenure in office," Prime Minister's Office press release stated.

Delhi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates 'Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya'- a museum dedicated to the country's Prime Ministers since Independence



(Source: DD news) pic.twitter.com/QpHcS45ZsZ — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2022

Further, it was informed that the Sangrahalaya is an inclusive endeavour led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aimed at sensitizing and inspiring the younger generation about the leadership, vision and achievements of all Indian Prime Ministers.

"Representing a seamless blend of the old and the new, the Sangrahalaya integrates the erstwhile Teen Murti Bhawan designated as Block I, with the newly constructed building designated as Block II. The total area of the two blocks is over 15,600 square metres," the PMO said.

Notably, before the inauguration, PM Modi bought the first ticket to make his way inside the museum. The price of the "Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya" ticket is Rs 100, if bought online, and Rs 110 in offline mode for the Indians while it is Rs 750 for the foreigners. Children between 5 to 12 years of age will be given a 50 per cent discount if the tickets are bought in the online and offline modes.

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi buys the first ticket at 'Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya' as he visits the museum dedicated to the country's Prime Ministers since Independence



(Source: PMO) pic.twitter.com/yhPeJGR8md — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2022

The design of the museum building is inspired by the story of rising India, shaped and moulded by the hands of its leaders. The design incorporates sustainable and energy conservation practices. No tree has been felled or transplanted during the course of work on the project. The logo of the Sangrahalaya represents the hands of the people of India holding the Dharma Chakra symbolizing the nation and democracy.

There are a total of 43 galleries in the Sangrahalaya. Starting from displays on the freedom struggle and the framing of the Constitution, the Sangrahalaya goes on to tell the story of how our Prime Ministers navigated the nation through various challenges and ensured the all-around progress of the country.



(With ANI, PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan