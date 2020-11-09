During the event, which was also attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, PM Modi launched 16 schemes worth Rs 219 crore and laid the foundation of 14 projects worth more than Rs 394 crore.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of various projects worth Rs 614 crore in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi via video conferencing. During the virtual event, which was also attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, PM Modi launched 16 schemes worth Rs 219 crore and laid the foundation of 14 projects worth more than Rs 394 crore.

Sarnath Light and Sound show, upgradation of Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital Ramnagar, sewerage related works, infrastructure facilities for protection and conservation of cows, multipurpose seed storehouse, agriculture produce warehouse of 100 MT, IPDS phase 2 were among the projects.

A housing complex for players in Sampurnanand Stadium, Varanasi city smart lighting work, 105 Anganwadi Kendras and 102 Gau Ashray Kendras were the other key projects launched by the prime minister.

The event was also live-streamed at several locations - the Circuit House, Dashashwamedh Ghat, Shultankeshwar Temple, Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport and Trade Facilitation Centre - where Locals and party workers were present.

During the event, the prime minister also interacted with the locals and heard their views. He also informed people about the development works that have taken place in Varanasi during his rule.

"Over the last 6 years, unprecedented work has also been done on health infrastructure in Varanasi. Today, not only for UP but Kashi (old name of Varanasi) has also become a hub of health facilities for the entire Purvanchal region," the prime minister said.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma