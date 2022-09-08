PM Modi Inaugurates Kartavya Path: All You Need To Know About Redeveloped Rajpath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the newly named Kartavya Path On Thursday, which runs from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate and features red granite walkways with vegetation all around, renovated canals, state-specific food stalls, new utility blocks, and vending kiosks.

During the Inauguration, PM Modi said that the country has changed various laws and we are being liberated from the compulsion of foreign language.

"Today, the country has changed various laws that were there since the time of the British. Through the National Education Policy, now the youth of the country are being liberated from the compulsion of foreign language."

The entire stretch has been revamped under the Modi government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project.

On January 26, PM Modi will also host individuals who have contributed to the rebuilt Central Vista.

"Those (Shramjeevi) who have worked here for redeveloped Central Vista will be my special guest on 26th January"

The government claims that it represents a change from the former Rajpath, which served as a symbol of power, to the Kartavya Path, which serves as an illustration of public ownership and empowerment.

At India Gate, Modi will also dedicate a statue honouring Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. These actions are in keeping with the second "Panch Pran" for New India that the prime minister outlined in Amrit Kaal, which called for the "removal of all remnants of colonial thinking.”

The former Rajpath signboards have been replaced by new "Kartavya Path" signboards by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). The NDMC had agreed to a request on Wednesday to rename Rajpath as "Kartavya Path.”

The entire stretch from Vijay Chowk to India Gate has undergone reconstruction by Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Limited. A bid for the project was made for Rs 477 crore.

The CPWD has established five vending zones with a maximum of 40 vendors each, as well as two blocks close to the India Gate with a maximum of eight stores each. Several states have expressed interest in establishing food stands.

The prime minister's office stated in a statement that over time, Rajpath and surrounding parts of Central Vista Avenue had seen pressure from an increase in visitor traffic, placing stress on their infrastructure.

Basic necessities, including drinking water, street furniture, public restrooms, and enough parking, were absent. Additionally, there was haphazard parking, inadequate signage, and poorly maintained water features. Furthermore, it was considered that less obtrusive planning was required for other major events, such as the Republic Day parade, in order to allow for as much public movement as possible.

"The redevelopment has been done bearing these concerns in mind while also ensuring the integrity and continuity of architectural character," the statement said.

'Kartavya Path' would exhibit beautified landscapes, lawns with walkways, increased green spaces, rehabilitated canals, new amenity complexes, enhanced signage, and vending kiosks.

Other enhancements that will improve the public experience include new pedestrian underpasses, better parking spaces, new exhibition panels, and upgraded night lighting.

According to the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, over 400 benches, 150 dustbins, and more than 650 new signages have been installed on the entire stretch. One hundred and one acres of lawns have been replanted with different species of grass, appropriate to their location. Proper slopes and drain channels have been integrated to minimise damage caused by the stagnation of water.

At congested intersections, four new pedestrian underpasses have been constructed to separate automotive traffic from foot traffic and make the street safe to cross.

According to the government, the towering amenity blocks and underpasses include ramps with rails at adequate heights for children and people with special needs to utilise safely.

The Republic Day Parade's preparations have reportedly been standardised and integrated.

"Modular bleachers have been proposed for the Republic Day seating arrangements, saving time and effort in setting-up and dismantling, and reducing damage to the lawns," it also said.

The redevelopment project of the Central Vista—the nation's power corridor—envisions a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping the three-kilometer Rajpath, a new prime minister's residence and office, and a new vice-president's enclave.