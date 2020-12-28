The National Common Mobility Card will enable anyone carrying a RuPay-Debit Card issued from any part of the country to travel on the route using it.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday stressed on the need of 'Make in India' for the expansion of metro rail service in the country, saying it will not only reduce costs but also provide employment to the country's people.

"First metro in the country was started with the efforts of Atal Ji. When our govt was formed in 2014, only 5 cities had metro services and today 18 cities have metro rail service. By 2025, we will take this service to more than 25 cities," he said while inaugurating India's first-ever driverless train operations on Delhi Metro's Magenta Line along with the fully operational National Common Mobility Card service on the Airport Express Line via video conferencing.

The driverless trains will be fully automated, which will eliminate the possibility of human error, the government has said, adding that after the start of driverless services on the Magenta Line (Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden), the Pink Line (Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar) of Delhi Metro is expected to have driverless operations by mid-2021.

The Prime Minister's Office has said that these innovations will herald a new era of travelling comfort and enhanced mobility.

The National Common Mobility Card, which will be fully operationalised on the Airport Express Line, will enable anyone carrying a RuPay-Debit Card issued from any part of the country to travel on the route using it.

This facility will become available on the entire Delhi Metro network by 2022, the PMO said.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta