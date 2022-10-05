PM Modi Inaugurates AIIMS In Himachal's Bilaspur | 5 Key Things To Know About The Hospital

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday inaugurated the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bilaspur in the presence of state chief minister Jairam Thakur, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda. The institute was constructed at a cost of Rs 1,470 crore in a bid to strengthen health services.

Here Are Five Points On The Newly Built AIIMS Bilaspur:

AIIMS Bilaspur is a state-of-the-art hospital that has been built at a cost of more than Rs 1,470 crores and features 18 speciality and 17 super speciality departments, 18 modular operating rooms, and 750 beds with 64 ICU beds.

The 247-acre hospital is furnished with advanced diagnostic tools like ultrasound, CT scan, MRI, etc., Amrit Pharmacy, Jan Aushadhi Kendra, and a 30-bed AYUSH block. It also has emergency and dialysis services available around the clock.

In order to provide medical care in Himachal Pradesh's remote and tribal areas, the hospital also established the Centre for Digital Health. Additionally, the hospital will offer specialised medical treatments through health camps in remote tribal and high Himalayan locations including Kaza, Saluni, and Keylong. Each year, it will accept 60 students for nursing studies and 100 students for MBBS programmes.

PM Modi is also scheduled to lay the foundation stone of around 31 km long project for four laning of the National Highway from Pinjore to Nalagarh on NH-105, worth over Rs 1,690 crore. The project road is a major connecting link for the traffic from Ambala, Chandigarh, Panchkula and Solan/Shimla going towards Bilaspur, Mandi and Manali.

This highway will ensure better transport facilities in Nalagarh-Baddi, the industrial hub of Himachal Pradesh, and will also give a fillip to further industrial development in the region. As per the PMO, this highway will also boost tourism in the state.



PM Modi will further lay the foundation stone of the Medical Device Park at Nalagarh, which is to be built at a cost of about Rs 350 crore. A Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) of more than Rs 800 crore has already been signed for setting up industries in this Medical Device Park. This will greatly increase the region's employment opportunities.