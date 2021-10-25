Siddharthnagar | Jagran News Desk: Lauding Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his zero tolerance towards corruption, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated nine medical colleges in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, boosting the state's medical infrastructure amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Inaugurating the nine medical colleges virtually from Siddharthnagar, PM Modi also took a jibe at previous governments in Uttar Pradesh and alleged that they looted people and earned just for themselves. However, he said that situation has changed under the BJP as it aims "to save poor's money and provide them facilities".

"Earlier, Purvanchal's image was ruined by previous govts, it was defamed because of 'dimagi' fever... The same region will now infuse new hopes... people of Uttar Pradesh can't forget how Yogi ji had highlighted about Uttar Pradesh's poor medical system in Parliament, despite not being a Chief Minister," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"By opening these new nine medical colleges over 2,500 new beds are added, over 5,000 employment opportunities will be generated. Earlier government has left people of 'Purvanchal' to suffer from diseases but now it will become a medical hub of Northern India," PM Modi added.

The nine medical colleges have been built at a cost of Rs 2,329 crore. They are located in Siddharthnagar, Etah, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Deoria, Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Jaunpur districts.

While eight medical colleges have been sanctioned under a Centrally sponsored scheme for establishment of new medical colleges attached with district or referral hospitals, the one at Jaunpur has been made functional by the state government through its own resources.

Under the Central scheme, preference is given to backward and aspirational districts. The scheme aims to increase the availability of health professionals, correct the existing geographical imbalance in the distribution of medical colleges and effectively utilise the existing infrastructure of district hospitals.

