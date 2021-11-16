New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the 341-kilometre long Puranchal Expressway in Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. The Prime Minister landed on the newly-launched expressway in a C-130J Super Herclues transport aircraft. While addressing at the event PM Modi lauded the Yogi Adityanath led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh for the all-round development of the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives on the stage at the inauguration event of 341 Km long Purvanchal Expressway, at Karwal Kheri in Sultanpur district. pic.twitter.com/qi7jAVzXZe — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 16, 2021

Here are the top quotes from PM Modi's address:

The politics done in UP, manner in which govts were run for a long time - they didn't pay attention to UP's all-round & holistic development. One region of UP&its people were given away to mafia & poverty. I'm happy that today this region is writing a new chapter of development: PM

Those who have any doubt on capabilities of UP, on capabilities of people of UP should come to Sultanpur today to witness their capability. Such a modern expressway has now come up where it was just a piece of land 3-4 years back: PM inaugurates Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur

Country's security is as important as its prosperity. In a short while from now, we will see that how Purvanchal Expressway has now become one more power for the Indian Air Force in cases of emergency. Our fighter plane will land on the expressway shortly: PM Narendra Modi

I used to be surprised by the situation 7-8 yrs back. I used to be surprised that what are some people punishing UP for? So, in 2014 when you gave me the opportunity to serve this great nation, I started going into the minute details of its development - as its MP, as the PM: PM

I initiated a lot of projects for UP. Poor were given pucca houses, toilets were ensure in their houses so that women don't need to step out to relieve themselves, that every house should have electricity - a lot of such things were necessary to be taken up here: PM Modi

But I'm pained that the then UP govt didn't cooperate. They were also scared of upsetting their vote banks by standing beside me in public. I used to come as an MP, they used to disappear after receiving me at airport. They were ashamed as they had nothing to show as work: PM

The Govt before Yogi ji did injustice to people of UP. The manner in which they discriminated in development, the manner in which they did welfare of only their family - people of UP will permanently remove them from the path of the state's development, you did this in 2017: PM

