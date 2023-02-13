PM Modi In Meet With Kannada Actors Yash, Rishab Shetty Hails 'Efforts Of Southern Cinema'

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi met with 'KGF' star Yash and 'Kantara' actor-director Rishab Shetty in Bengaluru. The two stars were joined by a few social media influencers including comedian Sharddha Jain at Bengaluru’s Raj Bhavan on Sunday evening.

In the meeting with PM Modi in Bengaluru, various topics such as cinema, and the culture of Karnataka were discussed. Along with the above-mentioned stars, late actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s wife Ashwini Rajkumar has also seen meeting PM, Modi. PM lauded the efforts of southern cinema for giving a boost to cultural identity and prioritizing women characters in the movies.

A post on the official Twitter handle of BJP Karnataka read, “Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi met Karnataka film stalwarts in Bengaluru. He discussed topics pertaining to culture, new India and the progress of Karnataka.”

Kantara Star Rishab taking to Twitter wrote, "Inspiring meeting PM @narendramodi ಅವರು as we discussed the role of the entertainment industry in shaping New India and Progressive Karnataka. Proud to contribute towards #BuildingABetterIndia 🇮🇳 Your visionary leadership inspires us & your encouragement means the world to us @PMOIndia."

Inspiring meeting PM @narendramodi ಅವರು as we discussed role of Entertainment industry in shaping New India and Progressive Karnataka. Proud to contribute towards #BuildingABetterIndia 🇮🇳 Your visionary leadership inspires us & your encouragement means the world to us @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/M95vv2cJk2 — Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) February 13, 2023

The two actors were also joined by Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath, Venkatesh Prasad, Manish Pandey, and Mayank Agarwal. Also part of the meet and greet was "Kantara" producer Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films. According to Hombale Films, the actors and producers met the PM to discuss the role of the entertainment industry "in shaping new India and progressive Karnataka".

"Proud to contribute towards #BuildingABetterIndia. Your visionary leadership inspires us & your encouragement means the world to us @PMOIndia," the banner said in a statement shared on its official Twitter account.

Meanwhile, comedian Shraddha Jain shared her conversation with PM Modi. She wrote, “Namashkar, yes, I met the Honorable Prime Minister of our Country. His first word to me was ‘Aiyyo!’. I am not blinking, that’s my ‘O My God, he really said that this is really happening!!!! look. Thank you @PMOIndia.” She is popularly known as Aiyoo Shraddha to her social media followers.

The prime minister was in the city to inaugurate the 14th edition of Aero India, the country's largest aerospace and defence exhibition, at the Yalahanka Air Force station complex on the outskirts of Bengaluru.