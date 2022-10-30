PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone For Tata-Airbus Rs 22,000 Crore Project In Vadodara

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone of the C-295 transport aircraft manufacturing plant in Vadodara, Gujarat. Addressing the gathering at the groundbreaking ceremony, PM Modi said the transport aircraft will not only strenghten the Army, but also "develop a new ecosystem of manufacturing aircraft". India will soon have a passenger aircraft with the 'Made In India' tag on it, the Prime Minister said.

"Today, India is one of the fastest-developing aviation sectors. We are soon to enter the list of the top 3 nations in terms of air traffic. In the coming 10-15 years, India will require over 2,000 passenger and cargo aircraft. This reflects how fast we'll be developing," he said.

Airbus Chief Commercial Officer Christian Scherer said the aircraft will serve PM Modi's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. The Airbus CCO said on average, the aerospace company will deliver over 1 aircraft every week to India for the next 10 years.

"We accept, with humility and a great sense of responsibility, the trust and confidence that the Government of India has reposed in Airbus together, we'll be delivering an aircraft that'll strengthen IAF and serve PM's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

"C-295 aircraft is a direct product of PM Modi's visionary 'Make In India' policy, a policy that has encouraged my company, Airbus, to reimagine the way we do business in India," he said.

Hailing the launch of the project as a milestone, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Today, for the first time in the country, the foundation stone of an aircraft manufacturing facility is being laid by the private sector. It is certainly a matter of pride for the defence sector as well as for the entire country. It's not just a foundation stone but a milestone in defence sector's 'Atmanirbharta' journey."

The C-295 aircraft manufactured at the facility in Vadodara will be state-of-the-art aircraft with superior capabilities and global standards, he informed. The Minister further said the aircraft will significantly enhance logistic capability of the Indian Air Force.

Ahead of the launch, the Prime Minister was felicitated and presented with a memento by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Tata Sons chairperson N Chandrasekaran.

The overall cost of the project has been estimated at Rs 21,935 crore. Under the project, Tata and Airbus will supply 56 C-295 MW transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force.

Initially, 16 aircraft will be delivered by Airbus in flyaway condition between September 2023 and August 2025. The other 40 C-295 aircraft will be manufactured by the Tata group. India can expect its first indegenous C-295 aircraft in September 2026, according to the ministry's announcement.