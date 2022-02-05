Hyderabad | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unveiled the ‘Statue of Equality’, the 216-feet tall statue of 11th century Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya.

"I look forward to being in Hyderabad today to take part in two programmes. At around 2:45 PM, I will join the 50th Anniversary celebrations of ICRISAT, an important institution that works on aspects relating to agriculture and innovation," Prime Minister Modi had said in a tweet earlier on Saturday.

"Statue of Equality will encourage youth. This statue of Ramanujacharya ji is a symbol of his knowledge, detachment, and ideals," PM Modi said after unveiling the statue of 11th century reformist.

"It is not important to leave your roots for development. Ramanujacharya ji worked for the Dalit community," he added.

"A great leader and advocate of equality BR Ambedkar was a big follower of Sri Ramanujacharya Ji and abided by his principles on an equal society for all. Ramanujacharya Ji gave composition for Sanskrit Granth and gave Tamil language an equal importance in Bhakti Marg," PM said further.

Sharing my speech at the inauguration of Statue of Equality. https://t.co/GQL747gjOt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 5, 2022

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the 216-feet tall Statue of Equality commemorates the 11th-century Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya, who promoted the idea of equality in all aspects of living including faith, caste and creed.

The Statue is made of 'panchaloha', a combination of five metals: gold, silver, copper, brass, and zinc and is among one of the tallest metallic statues in sitting position, in the world. It is mounted on a 54-feet high base building, named 'Bhadra Vedi', has floors devoted for a Vedic digital library and research centre, ancient Indian texts, a theatre, an educational gallery detailing many works of Sri Ramanujacharya.

Built at Muchintal, a village in Telangana, the statue is located near the Hyderabad International Airport at Shamshabad. The statue has been conceptualised by Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swami of Sri Ramanujacharya Ashram.

Sri Ramanujacharya worked tirelessly for the upliftment of people with the spirit of every human being equal regardless of nationality, gender, race, caste or creed.

The inauguration of the Statue of Equality is a part of the 12-day Sri Ramanuja Sahasrabdi Samaroham, the ongoing 1000th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Ramanujacharya, the official statement said.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma